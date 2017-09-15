2019 Genesis G70, 2018 Lexus LS, McLaren ditches Honda: Today’s Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Hyundai’s new Genesis luxury brand has revealed a small sport sedan designed to take on the BMW 3-Series and its ilk. The sedan, dubbed the G70, is a looker, although there’s no doubting the influence of some of its rivals in its design.

Lexus’ LS is long overdue for a redesign. The good news is that a redesigned model has been revealed. It goes on sale next February and should only cost slightly more than the outgoing model.

McLaren and Honda have finally ended their Formula 1 partnership. Honda made its return to F1 in 2015 as a power unit supplier to McLaren, but a lack of performance from the power unit soon saw McLaren fall to the back of the pack.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Genesis G70 revealed, on sale early 2018

New Lexus LS will be pricier but still undercut rivals

McLaren F1 team to ditch Honda for Renault power in 2018

Your Amazon Prime subscription now includes Volkswagen Atlas test drives

Lewis Hamilton: Mercedes can build a better supercar than Ferrari

Toyota Prius owners: Hyundai will give you $1,000 to buy an Ioniq Hybrid

Samsung SDI's latest electric-car battery cells: energy capacity up 50 percent

Transportation department to carmakers: Make your own self-driving rules

Magna Powertrain adds extra motor to Tesla Model S for better handling

2020 Mazda electric car to share Toyota underpinnings, technology