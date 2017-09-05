2018 Genesis G70 spotted uncovered, reveal taking place September 15

Follow Joel Add to circle



2018 Genesis G70 via car_photographer_yjs Enlarge Photo

Genesis has confirmed its 2018 G70 will be unveiled in Seoul, Korea on September 15.

By why wait until September 15? An almost production-ready example of the small sport sedan has been spotted via Instagram user car_photographer_yjs.

The blue G70 pictured features tidy proportions, a gorgeous blue paint color, and Mercedes-AMG GT-esque wheels.

The proportions are traditional rear-wheel drive with a long hood and short rear deck, but the cabin features a fast roofline, which could impede rear headroom and make getting in and out of the rear seats more difficult for taller passengers.

Inside we can see a large infotainment screen that looks like a tablet slapped onto the dashboard, akin to what you'll find in many current Mercedes-Benz vehicles. This aligns with a photo of the G70's interior posted to Instagram via the_koreanbeast. The door panels feature diamond-stitched leather and what appears to be aluminum trim. Three round knobs appear to be the interface for the climate control system, and real buttons seem to be on the menu for the infotainment system.

Power should be provided by a range turbocharged engines including an inline-4 and V-6. A hybrid option is likely in the cards, and power for all models will flow to the rear wheels, though all-wheel drive is likely an option on some models.

The competition for the G70 will be stiff, with everything from the BMW 3-Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class to the Lexus IS and Audi A4 vying for the same buyers. A generous warranty should help the Genesis G70 stand out from the crowd.