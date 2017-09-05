Mercedes A-Class sedan, ATS GT supercar, Porsche F1 rumors: Today’s Car News

Sep 5, 2017
2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Mercedes-Benz is about to expand its compact car family with a new A-Class sedan. A prototype has just been spotted and reveals designers will be adhering closely to the sleek lines of the A Sedan concept unveiled earlier this year.

Italian marque Automobili Turismo e Sport has launched a successor to its 2500 GT sports car built in the 1960s. The modern version, referred to simply as the GT, is a proper supercar with a mid-mounted V-8 and 650 horsepower on tap.

A Porsche executive has made comments that hint strongly at the German marque returning to Formula 1 as a power unit supplier. If the green light is given, we wouldn’t expect to see a Porsche-powered F1 car before the 2021 season.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan spy shots

Italy’s ATS unveils modern GT supercar at 2017 Salon Privé Concours d’Elegance

Porsche exec hints at F1 power unit program

2018 Volvo XC60 T8 first drive review: the accidental performance crossover

2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe and Cabriolet revealed

Dethleffs solar-assisted electric motorhome concept unveiled

Mercedes GLC F-Cell EQ Power fuel cell-powered SUV teased ahead of Frankfurt debut

Car2Go car-share planning for a self-driving future

Ferrari reveals one-off LaFerrari Aperta built for charity

Tesla Model S durability: cars with 250K and 300K miles still humming along happily

