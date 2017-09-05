Mercedes A-Class sedan, ATS GT supercar, Porsche F1 rumors: Today’s Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Mercedes-Benz is about to expand its compact car family with a new A-Class sedan. A prototype has just been spotted and reveals designers will be adhering closely to the sleek lines of the A Sedan concept unveiled earlier this year.

Italian marque Automobili Turismo e Sport has launched a successor to its 2500 GT sports car built in the 1960s. The modern version, referred to simply as the GT, is a proper supercar with a mid-mounted V-8 and 650 horsepower on tap.

A Porsche executive has made comments that hint strongly at the German marque returning to Formula 1 as a power unit supplier. If the green light is given, we wouldn’t expect to see a Porsche-powered F1 car before the 2021 season.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

