Someone restomodded a 1969 Dodge Charger to Hellcat status

The Hellcat family has power-loving Mopar fans drooling. At the heart of it all lies that mighty 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 engine that brings tremendous noise and 707 horsepower along with it.

The modern cars are also packed with tech and comfort features, but they don't have quite as much classically cool style as the original Mopar muscle machines. A company in Ohio aims to fix that.

Cleveland Power & Performance is building a muscle mash up of its own. In one corner you have a low-mileage 2016 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat. In the other, you have a beat-up 1969 Dodge Charger. The body from the '69 Charger is going to be merged with the chassis, powertrain and interior of the 2016 Hellcat.

1969 Dodge Charger and 2016 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat restomod Enlarge Photo

You're going to wind up with the best of both worlds. All of the comfort, features and performance of the car from today with the gorgeous Coca-Cola body styling of the older car.

Yes, there's something glorious about driving an original old car, but there's also something to be said about reliability, safety and the myriad optional extra goodies that come with the 2016 Hellcat when compared to the 1969 Charger. Heck, even Dodge did something similar with its Shakedown Challenger concept from the 2016 SEMA show.

The car is being called Reverence. You can follow its progress on the Cleveland Power & Performance website which has a gallery outlining the build to this point.