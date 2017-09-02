Bentley Continental GT, Porsche Cayenne, Mercedes-AMG Project One: This Week's Top Photos

Follow Joel Add to circle



2018 Bentley Continental GT Enlarge Photo

The new 2018 Bentley Continental GT has arrived, and it's stunning. With a sportier, low-slung stance, headlights that look like fine crystal, and an interior swathed in rich leather, wood, and metal, it sets a new standard for GTs.

2019 Porsche Cayenne Enlarge Photo

Porsche unveiled the new 2019 Cayenne with more power, more tech, and an evolutionary design. Looking like a larger Macan, the new Cayenne sports three screens inside the cabin and all engines feature turbochargers.

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Enlarge Photo

We slid behind the wheel of the new Hellcat-powered 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk and found it to be violent. With 707 horsepower being sent to all four wheels it's a Hellcat with 1.4 Gs of force to launch you forward without wheel slippage.

Mercedes-AMG Project One Teaser Enlarge Photo

Mercedes-AMG has teased the upcoming Project One hypercar again. This time, the image depicts the front of the car, which marks the first time we've seen it from this angle. The overall outline once again confirms this will be nothing short of a street-legal race car.

Cummins Urban Hauler Tractor concept Enlarge Photo

Tesla's hard at work on an all-electric semitractor, but it seems the Silicon Valley automaker isn't alone in the quest for electron-powered semis. Diesel engine manufacturer Cummins showed off its electric semi-truck concept this week featuring approximately 100 miles of driving range.

Mini Electric concept, 2017 Frankfurt auto show Enlarge Photo

Mini plans to roll out an electric concept car at the 2017 Frankfurt auto show. The concept is a preview of the automaker's electric car set to arrive in 2019. Surprise! It looks like a Mini that has an electric powertrain.

Self-driving Ford Fusion Hybrid for Domino's pizza delivery Enlarge Photo

Ford and Domino's Pizza is working on autonomous pizza delivery service. Yes, that's right. The concept is exactly what you think it is: a self-driving car may deliver your warm, delicious Domino's pizza. The future has extra cheese, maybe.

2018 BMW i3 and i3s Enlarge Photo

BMW unveiled the refreshed 2018 i3, and added a sportier i3s to the lineup. While driving range has increased with the latest iteration of this electric car, it still falls far short of the Chevrolet Bolt EV and Tesla Model 3. The sporty i3s variant increases power a smidge, but focuses more on handling and overall vehicle dynamics.