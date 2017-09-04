2020 Bentley Flying Spur spy shots





Bentley is updating its Continental range, starting with the GT coupe, then moving on to the GT Convertible. After that comes the related Flying Spur sedan, which is likely due some time in 2019, as a 2020 model.

For the first time, we have spy shots of the next Flying Spur in action and they give us what at first glance appears to be a very good look at the car. However, some additional black body cladding over the front fenders hides their shape, and we're not quite sure if more of that cladding is used elsewhere on the car.

Nonetheless, you can see the basic shape, which is certainly an evolution of the current design instead of a revolution. Some of the details come to light, though. The headlights feature a larger inner and a smaller outer light, which is the opposite of the current design. Along the sides, the upper and lower character lines take on new shapes. At the rear, the license plate cutout moves from the trunk to the bumper and the taillights are taller and don't wrap around the sides as they do on the current model.

Like the Continental GT, the Flying Spur will benefit from some Porsche engineering. It is based on Volkswagen Group’s MSB platform, which is dedicated to large, rear- and all-wheel-drive cars with front engines. The platform was developed by Porsche and made its debut on the 2017 Panamera. MSB uses more high-strength steel and aluminum to realize weight savings and improved rigidity.

Bentley has just launched the Continental GT with an upgraded 6.0-liter W-12 that now makes 626 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque and has a stop-start function. Expect that engine for the Flying Spur, as well as the current 500-hp twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8. Bentley has also said all of its cars will be offered as plug-in hybrids. The lone transmission should be an 8-speed automatic, and all-wheel drive will likely be offered.

Other features should include a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, an instrument panel display developed from the Audi virtual cockpit, LED matrix headlights, a three-chamber air suspension, and a 48-volt anti-roll control system that uses electronic actuators on the anti-roll bars. All of this equipment is found in the new Conti GT.