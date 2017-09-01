Mercedes-AMG teases sinister Project One hypercar before Frankfurt debut

Sep 1, 2017

Mercedes-AMG Project One Teaser
Mercedes-AMG has shown us the engine and suspension of its Project One hypercar, and now we get the first teaser shot of the body. Holy Pete, this thing is going to look evil!

The Project One is basically going to be a race car for the street. The engine is confirmed as a turbocharged 1.6-liter V-6 from the company's Formula 1 program aided by four electric motors. The engine will create about 750 horsepower on its own and be able to spin up to 11,000 rpm. Two of the electric motors will be on the front axle to provide all-wheel drive, one will be integrated with the turbocharger to spin its compressor, and the last will be connected to the crankshaft and help power the wheels. Total output is expected to be in the 1,020 range.

Mercedes-AMG 'Project One' powertrain

Mercedes-AMG 'Project One' powertrain

This is the first time we've seen an outline of the car from head-on, and it looks absolutely sinister. The outline shows a race-car-for-the-road look, with a central canopy, and wide fenders that extend well beyond the reaches of the cockpit. It looks like the car will fit two, but there may also be a small backseat. The AMG and Mercedes logos are front and center, and the air inlet for the engine is prominent along the top, sitting in a bit of a double-bubble roofline.

Mercedes-AMG will build only 25 of the Project One for a price of around $2.5 million, and they are all sold out. Deliveries will start in mid 2019. 

The full car will be shown in the flesh at the Frankfurt motor show in mid September. For more news from Frankfurt, see our dedicated hub.

Mercedes-AMG teases sinister Project One hypercar before Frankfurt debut
 
