2019 Porsche Cayenne, 2018 Bentley Continental GT, 2018 Jeep Trackhawk: The Week In Reverse

2018 Bentley Continental GT

Porsche took the wraps off the new 2019 Cayenne; Bentley unveiled the new 2018 Continental GT; and we drove the 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

We slid behind the wheel of the new Hellcat-powered 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. In a word, it's quick. In fact, it's faster than Jeep advertises with some journalists hitting 60 from a standstill in just 3.4 seconds.

Porsche finally revealed the new 2019 Cayenne with an evolutionary design. Looking somewhat like an enlarged Macan, the new Cayenne features all the tech you could want, from a 12.3-inch touchscreen to two 7.0-inch screens in the gauge cluster. The new Cayenne will arrive in dealerships in 2018.

Bentley formally unveiled the new 2018 Continental GT, and it's the new definition of stunning. With a gorgeous design inside and out, monster power from its W-12 engine under the hood, and even a 48-volt active suspension system, the new Continental GT will be the stuff of dreams for many who appreciate luxury and performance.

Chevrolet engineers are testing prototypes of a facelifted 2019 Malibu on public roads. It seems the Malibu is set to receive refreshed looks for the front and rear. While the engines should carry over, the 9-speed automatic transmission will likely become more widely available throughout the lineup.

Tesla is working on an electric semi, but diesel engine manufacturer Cummins stole some of the Silicon Valley automaker's thunder this week as it unveiled an electric semi truck. Dubbed the Urban Hauler Tractor, the concept is an electric class 7 truck that can haul a payload of up to 44,000 pounds with a range of up to 100 miles.