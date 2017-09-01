New Toyota Land Cruiser, Audi Sport boss, Mazzanti Evantra Millecavalli: Car News Headlines

Follow Joel Add to circle



Mazzanti Evantra Millecavalli prototype tests

Toyota announced it will show two SUVs at two completely different ends of the spectrum at the 2017 Frankfurt motor show. A new Land Cruiser and a C-HR hybrid concept will be displayed. The C-HR concept suggests that a hybrid version of Toyota's little crossover SUV will be coming in the future, and the Japanese automaker confirmed the Land Cruiser will remain a body-on-frame vehicle.

New information indicates that recently appointed Audi Sport boss, Stephan Winkelmann, will move on to become the president of Bugatti. Prior to heading up Audi Sport, Winkelmann was in charge of Lamborghini, so you he knows a thing or two about high-performance cars.

Mazzanti announced it's been testing a prototype of its 1,000-horsepower Evantra Millecavalli. The prototype has all of the mechanical pieces, but the full aerodynamic treatment will be tested at a later date. When completed, just 25 units will be built at an unspecified price.

