Toyota C-HR Hy-Power concept to bow at Frankfurt auto show





Toyota C-HR Hy-Power concept teaser Enlarge Photo

Toyota plans to occupy two ends of the SUV spectrum with its two global debuts at the 2017 Frankfurt auto show.

The automaker announced a new Land Cruiser for the European market and a Toyota C-HR Hy-Power concept will be revealed at the show. Note, the European-spec Land Cruiser is different to the vehicle we get. It's smaller in size as it is twinned with the Lexus GX. Our Land Cruiser is twinned with the Lexus LX.

Toyota was brief in description of both vehicles but said the C-HR Hy-Power concept previews a future expansion of Toyota's hybrid powertrain throughout more of its core lineup. From this, we can gather that a more performance-oriented version of Toyota's hybrid powertrain is finally ready. The design of the concept was completed by Toyota’s European Design Center and is said to emphasize an emotional look.

As for the new European-spec Land Cruiser, referred to as a Prado in some markets, Toyota said it will come with a body-on-frame architecture and be fully capable. It is unclear, though, if the SUV will be a full redesign or an update of the existing model with new sheet metal and new features.

Aside from Frankfurt, Toyota is poised to be busy elsewhere around the globe, too. The automaker will debut a new "sports car series" at a special event in Japan this month, which is rumored to align with GRMN (Gazoo Racing Masters of Nürburgring). The brand launched GRMN with a Toyota Yaris-based model in Europe to compete with subcompact pocket rockets like the Fiesta ST and Polo GTI. It's unclear if the performance sub-brand will reach North America, but it's all but confirmed the next Toyota Supra will sit as its crown jewel. The Toyota 86 and a production version of the S-FR concept will round out the new sub-brand.

For more news from the Frankfurt auto show, which starts September 12, see our dedicated hub.