Mercedes-Benz EQ concept, BMW M8 racecar, Dodge Viper farewell: Car News Headlines

Aug 31, 2017
Teaser for 2018 BMW M8 race car

Teaser for 2018 BMW M8 race car

Mercedes-Benz has a handful of world premieres pegged for next month’s 2017 Frankfurt auto show. One of them will be a concept previewing a compact electric car from the German automaker’s new EQ sub-brand.

BMW, too, will have several premieres. One will be the M8 GTE racecar that will compete in the 2018 World Endurance Championship, a series that includes the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles this month built its last Dodge Viper, possibly for all time. Why not, then, take a stroll down memory lane and relive the highs and lows of the Viper over its 25-year history.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Mercedes to unveil compact EQ electric car concept at 2017 Frankfurt auto show

2018 BMW M8 GTE racer to debut at 2017 Frankfurt auto show

With production over, take a look back at the Dodge Viper’s highs and lows

Great news: Denmark is cutting the tax rate on new cars to 100 percent

Hot Volkswagen Tiguan is likely an Audi RS Q3 test mule

Autonomous electric truck prototype can be controlled remotely

2019 Mercedes-AMG C63 Coupe spy shots

Honda wants you to get your Takata airbag inflator replaced NOW

2019 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series spy shots and video

Exxon knew climate change was real, ads told public it wasn't

