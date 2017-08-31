Mercedes-Benz EQ concept, BMW M8 racecar, Dodge Viper farewell: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Teaser for 2018 BMW M8 race car Enlarge Photo

Mercedes-Benz has a handful of world premieres pegged for next month’s 2017 Frankfurt auto show. One of them will be a concept previewing a compact electric car from the German automaker’s new EQ sub-brand.

BMW, too, will have several premieres. One will be the M8 GTE racecar that will compete in the 2018 World Endurance Championship, a series that includes the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles this month built its last Dodge Viper, possibly for all time. Why not, then, take a stroll down memory lane and relive the highs and lows of the Viper over its 25-year history.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

