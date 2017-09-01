This hand-made 1/3-scale V-10 actually runs

Follow Jeff Add to circle



As much as we love full-size engines, it's sometimes the smaller scale stuff that sets our hearts aflutter. Working in the smaller scale allows us to get up close and personal with the inner workings of an engine. You can see all of the parts working together to create the magic that is internal combustion. The miniature wonder featured here is a 1/3 scale V-10, which has been hand made and fires right up.

Sitting at 125 cubic-centimeters of displacement, this V-10 engine features an 82-degree block. The entirety of this engine was built from scratch. The builder is part of the Model Engine Maker community, where he is known as Keith5700. He devised how to create this engine all on his own. He milled and machined it in his shop over the course of two and a half years.

The work he put into this engine is amazing, and this 14-plus minute video shows, in still pictures, all of the components as they are being created. The end result is an engine that runs, and now this very talented builder gets to enjoy the fruits of his labor.

As amazing as this particular build is, it reminds of us even more amazing scale engines that exist. Our favorites come from the magician known as Patelo. He works in a smaller scale but often produces very complex builds. This is the stuff that even Bugatti engineers would deem works of fiction.

Patelo has created a W-18 and a W-32 in scale form. They run so smoothly that you can stack coins on top of the air intakes, and you'll find them sitting idly by as the engine whirs to a frenzy.

That's not to take away from the excellent V-10 shown above. It's a wonderful work of art in its own right, and has us dreaming of ways we can apply its potential energy into all manner of scaled-down craft. Anyone up for a V-10 go-kart?