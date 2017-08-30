Want to buy an engineless Ferrari 812 Superfast?





Ferrari 812 Superfast 1:12 scale model for sale Enlarge Photo

Plenty of incredible machines will cross the auction block at RM Sotheby's special Ferrari-only auction event next month, though this is an outlier. It's not an actual Ferrari 812 Superfast, but a 1:12 scale model of one, and it too will seek a buyer.

Obviously, since it's a model, it doesn't actually run and has no engine. However, that hasn't stopped RM Sotheby's from estimating a sale price higher than an actual Ferrari 812 Superfast. While the real car stickers for $315,000, this model is expected to fetch up to $385,000. Just a quick recap: it doesn't run, it's not a real car, and it's more expensive than an actual Ferrari.

But, we get the sentiment behind the piece. The model was used by Ferrari engineers to improve fluid dynamic results in the wind tunnel. It's built from carbon fiber and various other prototype materials and features handwritten marking all over, etched during the 812 Superfast's development. In that respect, it's a very cool piece of history.

The auction will take place on September 9, 2017, at Ferrari's Maranello headquarters in Italy. It's one of many ways the iconic marque is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year.

Additionally, Ferrari announced plans it will build one last LaFerrari Aperta for charity to cap off its celebrations. This final LaFerrari variant will also be auctioned off during the RM Sotheby's event.