Watch an incredible time-lapse teardown of a Mazda MX-5 Miata engine

Apparently, Peter Gabriel is getting into the wrenching game. At least that's what this video has us reminiscing about. Gabriel, for those youngsters among us, is the musician who utilized stop-motion animation (among other art forms, including claymation) to create to the memorable "Sledgehammer" music video. He's not responsible for the time-lapse you can watch above. Instead, this one is done as a trailer for a new YouTube channel preparing a video course designed to teach you all about how a car works.

The channel is called, succinctly enough, How a Car Works.

The engine receiving the stop-and-go photo and video work comes from a second-generation Mazda MX-5 Miata. We'd say it's clearly the 1.8-liter engine, but since the car is a UK-spec right-hand-drive version it's possible that it could be the smaller 1.6-liter engine. Either way, it's an inline 4-cylinder making somewhere between 90 and 130 horsepower.

Well, at least it was before it was disassembled into its various pieces.

The amazing thing about a video like this is that it demonstrates just how easy it is to disassemble an engine. If you take your time, organize your bolts and other parts, and pay attention to what you're doing, you'll have an engine reduced to its bits and pieces in short order. That's especially true if you're dealing with a smaller engine like this one.

Heck, you'll still be able to break it down fairly quickly even if it's a larger but older engine. You just need the time, space, and tools to do so. If you don't have those things, just hit play again and live vicariously through this excellent time-lapse teardown. And if you want to learn more about how a car works, How a Car Works will be happy to help.