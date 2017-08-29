2018 BMW i3, 2018 Volvo S60, 2017 Jaguar F-Type SVR: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2018 BMW i3s Enlarge Photo

BMW’s just updated its i3. There isn’t any extra range, but there is a new performance-oriented model dubbed the i3s. It features a more powerful electric motor as well as a sport setting for its chassis setup.

Volvo’s S60 and the related V60 continue to be available in high-performance Polestar trim. The latest version of the cars sees them equipped with carbon fiber aerodynamic mods said to boost downforce by 30 percent.

We’ve spent some time with the F-Type Jaguar SVR Convertible. The car isn’t quite as sharp as a Porsche 911, but it’s a whole lot of fun. Unfortunately it couldn’t stand the test of some track time.

