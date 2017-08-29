2018 BMW i3, 2018 Volvo S60, 2017 Jaguar F-Type SVR: Car News Headlines

Aug 29, 2017
Follow Viknesh

2018 BMW i3s

2018 BMW i3s

Enlarge Photo

BMW’s just updated its i3. There isn’t any extra range, but there is a new performance-oriented model dubbed the i3s. It features a more powerful electric motor as well as a sport setting for its chassis setup.

Volvo’s S60 and the related V60 continue to be available in high-performance Polestar trim. The latest version of the cars sees them equipped with carbon fiber aerodynamic mods said to boost downforce by 30 percent.

We’ve spent some time with the F-Type Jaguar SVR Convertible. The car isn’t quite as sharp as a Porsche 911, but it’s a whole lot of fun. Unfortunately it couldn’t stand the test of some track time.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2018 BMW i3 debuts with sporty i3s variant

2018 Volvo S60 and V60 Polestar get carbon fiber aero upgrades

2017 Jaguar F-Type SVR Convertible first drive review: more growl than bite

Waymo uses its own fake city to push the limits of self-driving car technology

Lincoln Navigator, MKC hybrids coming in 2019

Electric cars and public charging: hot dog and bun, not chicken or egg?

Aston Martin wants in-house electric powertrain production

Fiat Chrysler and Volkswagen may partner after all--on an SUV

2018 Bentley Continental GT spy shots and video

Used diesel demand drops in Germany over fear of software upgrades

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2018 Bentley Continental GT spy shots and video 2018 Bentley Continental GT spy shots and video
2017 Jaguar F-Type SVR Convertible first drive review: more growl than bite 2017 Jaguar F-Type SVR Convertible first drive review: more growl than bite
2018 Volvo S60 and V60 Polestar get carbon fiber aero upgrades 2018 Volvo S60 and V60 Polestar get carbon fiber aero upgrades
2019 Chevrolet Malibu facelift spy shots 2019 Chevrolet Malibu facelift spy shots
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.