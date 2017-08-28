3,000-hp Lamborghini Huracán from Underground Racing sets new 1/2 mile record

Underground Racing has returned to the half-mile three times in the past year, and each time it's outdone itself with its 3,000-horsepower, street-legal Lamborghini Huracán. Most recently, the car was driven to a record speed of 250.27 mph. This has since been obliterated with a 257 mph half-mile run.

Once again, its madman Gidi Chamdi who piloted the twin-turbocharged Lamborghini Huracán to the latest record, which can be seen in the Instagram video below. The Huracán launches softly but quickly picks up speed to rocket down the half-mile. 3,000 hp is on tap, but specifics surrounding the build aren't included with the world-record video.

Underground Racing has a thing for keeping its projects relatively stock looking. Translation: it builds the world's best sleepers. In fact, this particular Lamborghini Huracán is completely street legal, and Underground Racing says the car is still good for a cross country road trip without sacrificing livability or comfort.

It would be interesting to see how M2K's twin-turbocharged Ford GT build fares against this boisterous Huracán. The GT clocked a 219.5 mph speed in the half mile but reached 293.6 mph by the end of the full mile. Of course, Underground Racing's record only applies to street-legal cars. There are absolutely quicker machines roaming high-speed runways, but none of them are likely as comfortable, or stock-looking, as this Huracán.

