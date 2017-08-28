Uber selects Expedia chief as new CEO





Uber logo Enlarge Photo

Following an incredibly turbulent year for the popular ride-sharing company, Uber has chosen its next CEO. Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Expedia, has been tapped to replace former CEO and Uber founder Travis Kalanick.

The New York Times reports the selection has been made official by Uber's board of directors, though Khosrowshahi hasn't formally been offered the position yet.

A formal offer and acceptance is expected to occur on August 29. Khosrowshahi has been heralded for turning Expedia into a travel-site powerhouse. The travel website was spun off from parent company IAC in 2005 and Khosrowshahi has led the company since. One measure of his success? Under his leadership, Expedia's bookings have grown from $15 billion last decade to $72 billion last year.

Khosrowshahi's selection as Uber's CEO officially lays to rest any rumors surrounding the potential for Hewlett-Packard Enterprise CEO Meg Whitman or GE chairman Jeff Immelt to be considered for the position. Immelt reportedly withdrew himself from consideration, and Whitman announced in July she would not leave her position at HPE.

Uber has been rocked by a handful of scandals in 2017. Not only has the company continued to bleed cash, but it found itself in the midst of user backlash. The ride-sharing service continued to serve the John F. Kennedy International airport in New York City as President Trump implemented a travel ban from seven Muslim-majority countries. Around 200,000 Uber users deleted their app in response.

Former CEO Kalanick was also caught berating an Uber driver during a ride and is also a central figure in a lawsuit filed by Alphabet's Waymo. Waymo has accused Uber of stealing technology and patents related to self-driving cars. Additionally, several allegations of sexual harassment in the workplace are ongoing at Uber.