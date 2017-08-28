Smart bringing self-driving city car concept to Frankfurt auto show

Aug 28, 2017
Follow Viknesh

Teaser for Smart concept car debuting at 2017 Frankfurt auto show

Teaser for Smart concept car debuting at 2017 Frankfurt auto show

Enlarge Photo

Mercedes-Benz’s Smart brand will use the upcoming 2017 Frankfurt auto show to preview its vision for personal transport of tomorrow.

The preview will come in the form of a concept that Smart describes as a fully self-driving electric car ideal for shared urban mobility. That’s already a lot of ideas in one concept, but this Smart will also present connectivity technology.

It’s all part of Smart’s—and Mercedes’—corporate strategy known as CASE, an acronym for Connected, Autonomous, Shared and Electric. These are the four main pillars that define the German automaker’s strategy and vision for the cars of tomorrow. The Smart concept will actually be the first model to combine all four pillars.

You can bet the concept will be a city car that can be summoned with a smartphone. A display unit in the front fascia will provide information to the outside world, a concept Mercedes has already demonstrated with its fully self-driving F015 concept unveiled in 2015. Users would only need to pay for the ride, with the vehicle perhaps owned by a private user, ride-sharing firm or perhaps even Smart.

We’ll have all the details soon as the Frankfurt auto show kicks off September 12. In the meantime, learn about some of the other cars set to appear by visiting our dedicated hub.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2018 Volkswagen T-Cross spy shots 2018 Volkswagen T-Cross spy shots
2020 Audi Q3 spy shots 2020 Audi Q3 spy shots
GMC considering subcompact crossover SUV GMC considering subcompact crossover SUV
Mercedes GLC F-Cell EQ Power fuel cell-powered SUV to debut in Frankfurt Mercedes GLC F-Cell EQ Power fuel cell-powered SUV to debut in Frankfurt
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.