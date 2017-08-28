Smart bringing self-driving city car concept to Frankfurt auto show

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Teaser for Smart concept car debuting at 2017 Frankfurt auto show Enlarge Photo

Mercedes-Benz’s Smart brand will use the upcoming 2017 Frankfurt auto show to preview its vision for personal transport of tomorrow.

The preview will come in the form of a concept that Smart describes as a fully self-driving electric car ideal for shared urban mobility. That’s already a lot of ideas in one concept, but this Smart will also present connectivity technology.

It’s all part of Smart’s—and Mercedes’—corporate strategy known as CASE, an acronym for Connected, Autonomous, Shared and Electric. These are the four main pillars that define the German automaker’s strategy and vision for the cars of tomorrow. The Smart concept will actually be the first model to combine all four pillars.

You can bet the concept will be a city car that can be summoned with a smartphone. A display unit in the front fascia will provide information to the outside world, a concept Mercedes has already demonstrated with its fully self-driving F015 concept unveiled in 2015. Users would only need to pay for the ride, with the vehicle perhaps owned by a private user, ride-sharing firm or perhaps even Smart.

We’ll have all the details soon as the Frankfurt auto show kicks off September 12. In the meantime, learn about some of the other cars set to appear by visiting our dedicated hub.