2019 Porsche Cayenne, 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Borgward Isabella concept: Today’s Car News

2019 Porsche Cayenne Turbo, 2017 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Enlarge Photo

Porsche’s third-generation Cayenne has just spawned its potent Turbo variant. The luxury SUV packs the same V-8 as Porsche’s Panamera Turbo, meaning there’s a healthy 550 horsepower and 567 pound-feet of torque on tap. We hear an even more potent Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid is planned.

Mercedes-Benz has finally added the plug-in hybrid member of its updated 2018 S-Class range. The car, badged an S560e, is fitted with Mercedes' third-generation hybrid system, a system that will soon filter across to other models in the automaker’s lineup.

The Borgward Isabella is back, only right now the modern version is only a concept. It’s not clear if the concept is destined for production, though its styling themes and electric powertrain will likely feature in future models from the revived German brand.

