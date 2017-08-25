2018 Porsche Cayenne leaked ahead of debut

Follow Joel Add to circle



Porsche released a sketch teasing the new 2018 Cayenne SUV on Thursday, before its August 29 reveal. Of course, the cat didn't stay in the bag, and leaked images of what appears to be the new 2018 Cayenne have now hit the Internet via AutoExpress.

We were expecting a larger Macan, and that's mostly what Porsche brought to the table. Unfortunately, where the Macan is really pretty, something may have gotten lost in translation for the new Cayenne as it looks, dare we say it, a bit too conservative.

Unlike the Macan, the Cayenne doesn't appear to have a clamshell hood, The entire design seems like a quiet evolution of the current 2017 model, though the front is visually wider thanks to the new grille. The rear seems to feature three-dimensional LED taillights, following other recent Porsche models such as the 991.2 911 and Macan.

2019 Porsche Cayenne via AutoExpress Enlarge Photo

Inside the dashboard appears to take after the latest Panamera sedan, with most controls being touch-based, which may be regrettable. A massive touchscreen occupies the center of the dash, with an analog tachometer front and center in the gauge cluster, flanked by the typical Porsche gauges.

The new Cayenne's powertrains are expected largely to mirror the current generation's lineup, with a range of V-6, V-8, and plug-in hybrid models. Don't hold your breath for a diesel-powered Cayenne here in the US market: it almost surely won't happen again.

The full introduction along with official specifications and details is set for August 29. Stay tuned for more information.