Toyota Supra manual, VW I.D. Buzz for production, reborn Chevy Blazer: The Week In Reverse

The 2019 Toyota Supra might get a manual after all; VW announced it will build the I.D. Buzz; and Chevy is bringing back the Blazer. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

A prior report said the revived 2019 Toyota Supra won't get a manual transmission and it will offer inline-6 and 4-cylinder engines from BMW, both turbocharged. A new leak from a Toyota insider says a manual is on the docket and so is a twin-turbo V-6 developed by both Toyota and BMW. Let's hope we can row our own.

Chevrolet last offered the Blazer in 2005 as a truck-type body-on-frame SUV. Now, according to Automotive News, Chevy is developing a new Blazer as a car-like crossover SUV to fit between the Equinox and Traverse in the model lineup. Expect 4-cylinder and V-6 power in this competitor for the Ford Edge and Nissan Murano.

Volkswagen has been teasing a return of the Microbus since 2001. In Pebble Beach, the German brand announced it would indeed return as the all-electric I.D. Buzz in 2022. A cargo van will also be part of the lineup. Plans call for two motors with 369 horsepower and a range of 200-300 miles.

Speaking of the I.D. Buzz, we got the chance to drive the one and only concept car in existence. It doesn't have the motors, battery, or range of the planned production vehicle, but cobbled together e-Golf parts make it go. It's also very spacious inside, thanks to the battery-electric platform. We look forward to the production version.

Mazda made headlines last week when it announced that it would bring Homogenous Charge Compression Ignition (HCCI) to market in 2019, and this week we learned that the Japanese automaker has patented a gasoline-powered internal combustion engine with twin turbochargers and an electric turbocharger. A diesel version has been patented as well. You go, Mazda!

We were on the lawn for the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance to ogle the millions of dollars of high-end collector cars competing for Best of Show. For us, however, the mere sight of these wild and wonderful cars was enough, and we compiled a gallery of our favorites for you to enjoy.