Report: Lamborghini's future plans include Huracán Safari, SV, GT3 Stradale, plus 800-hp Aventador successor

Lamborghini is ready to flex its supercar muscles as its future product plans come to light. According to a new report from Automobile, the Raging Bull has a spate of Huracán variants in the works and a proper successor to the Lamborghini Aventador is already in development.

The Lamborghini Huracán is in for some serious attention. A Huracán SV will join the lineup in the near future and a GT3 Stradale will offer even more hardcore ambitions. The report also expects Huracán Speedster, Barchetta, and Targa versions to arrive, as well as a Superleggera version, though we don't know the body style.

Not enough? Have no fear, Lamborghini is also tipped to introduce a Huracán Safari. This model will feature a height-adjustable suspension, larger wheel arches, body-protection panels, all-wheel drive, and four-wheel steering. Think of it as the soft-roading supercar you've always dreamt of. We'd like to see it compete in some off-road races.

There is news on the next Huracán as well. It is expected to arrive for 2021. Automobile says it will no longer share the MSS platform with the Audi R8 and it will no longer offer a V-10 engine. Power is expected to come from the Porsche twin-turbo V-8, and it could be assisted by electric motors to bring total output to 900 hp. The platform could move closer to the monofuselage layout of the Aventador.

The Aventador's successor is due in 2020, and it will be the first car developed under new CEO Stefano Domenicali, who took over for Stephan Winkelman last year. The top of the lineup will reportedly soldier on with a naturally-aspirated V-12 engine. The engine is expected to grow from 6.5 to 7.0 liters, and engineers have supposedly extracted 800 horsepower from the powerplant. Electrification is also on the table. A pair of 160-hp motors up front could add an extra 320 hp to the 800 hp base figure in the future, bringing to total to more than 1,000 hp with 885 pound-feet of torque.

The next-gen Aventador lineup, codenamed LB634 for the coupe and 635 for the roadster, is expected to offer SV, lightweight Essenza, and wild Jota versions. A milder plug-in hybrid with about 700 hp is also possible. Active aerodynamics, a la the Huracán Performante are also likely.

The rumor mill also suggests that both Lamborghini and Audi will move under Porsche's control within the Volkswagen Group. Lamborghini has been under Audi's control, and Audi has typically kept the Lamborghini brand fairly restrained with just two models and a slew of variants. That could change under Porsche's control, per the report.