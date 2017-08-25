Hyundai Veloster N, final Ferrari LaFerrari, Audi solar roofs: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Hyundai has just revealed the i30 N, the first model from its new N performance division. Soon, a Veloster N will join the ranks. A prototype for the vehicle has just been spotted and reveals many of its details.

Ferrari will build one more LaFerrari Aperta, bringing the total to 210 cars. The 210th car, which will be the final LaFerrari variant ever made, will be auctioned off for charity next month. Don’t bother bidding unless you have at least $5 million to splurge.

Audi has joined forces with a solar panel manufacturer to develop new solar roofs for its electric cars. At first only the panoramic glass section of the roof will feature solar cells but eventually the entire roof surface will be covered in the energy-generating cells.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

