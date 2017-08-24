Screen the "McLaren" documentary on-demand starting August 25





Bruce McLaren in "McLaren" documentary Enlarge Photo

Everyone knows the McLaren name as it pertains to the legendary Formula One constructor and now supercar maker, but the story of founder Bruce McLaren's humble beginnings may not be as well known. After screening in small pockets across the country, the "McLaren" documentary will be available to screen on-demand starting August 25th across nearly any subscription service imaginable.

The documentary follows the early life of Bruce McLaren, the iconic racer and the man who founded the legendary constructor. This isn't the story of the company that spits out incredible supercars today. Instead, "McLaren" looks back at the man himself, from when he left home in New Zealand and arrived in Europe to become one of Formula One racing's best. Eventually, he would go on to be the youngest driver to win a Grand Prix race.

Sadly, McLaren was killed in a car crash in 1970 at the age of 32, though not before founding McLaren Racing in 1963. His passion carried on, and McLaren Racing merged with Ron Dennis' Project 4 Racing Team in 1981. In 1985, McLaren Cars was founded, which would embody Mr. McLaren's spirit and go on to produce the iconic F1 road car.

The documentary includes interviews from some of McLaren's closest friends and family. The engineering and racing talents, as well as the personal accomplishments, of the late motorsport icon are also highlighted.

Look for "McLaren" through on-demand streaming on iTunes, Amazon Video, Google Play, Vudu, Sony PlayStation, Vimeo, and more.