2019 Jeep Wrangler pickup could bear Scrambler name, may boast diesel option





2019 Jeep Wrangler pickup rendering by JL Wrangler Forums Enlarge Photo

Jeep fans and the automotive community at large have been eagerly awaiting the return of a Jeep Wrangler-based pickup truck. Although solid information has yet to surface, we may have our first insight into what to expect from the Jeep pickup truck. Foremost, it's likely to bear the Scrambler name, according to the Jeep Scrambler Forum.

The Jeep Scrambler was a lifestyle pickup introduced in 1981 on an extended wheelbase of the Jeep CJ-7, much like what the new Wrangler-based pickup will encompass. Unlike the original Scrambler, the new Jeep pickup is expected to feature a four-door crew cab, at least at the start of production. The forum also published information and scanned images of the potential Jeep Scrambler's frame and roof configurations. Per the images, the Scrambler's frame will be 33 inches longer than the Jeep Wrangler, and both hard- and soft-top roofs will be available.

Like the Jeep Wrangler, the Scrambler pickup's hard-top roof will be a three-piece design finished in either the body color or black. A soft-top roof will be available in black as well.

As for the powertrain, the leaked information points to a 3.0-liter turbodiesel V-6 engine option, which is the same engine Fiat-Chrysler was accused of cheating emission tests with. A stop sale was issued for the Ram 1500 and Jeep Grand Cherokees equipped with the EcoDiesel engine earlier this year. Last month, however, FCA officially had the truck and SUV re-certified with the EPA and 2017 EcoDiesels are said to be headed to dealers now. As for the Jeep Scrambler pickup, it's unclear what transmission the engine will bolt to or if it will be available at launch. Additional engine options are likely to mirror the Wrangler.

While we expect the all-new 2018 Jeep Wrangler to debut at the 2017 Los Angeles auto show, the Scrambler isn't due until late 2019.