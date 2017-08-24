2018 Maserati Ghibli ups the refinement, tech

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Maserati will pull the wraps off an updated Ghibli on Friday at the 2017 Chengdu auto show in China.

The updates are subtle though address some of the Ghibli’s shortcomings like the lack of refinement in the design, and deficiency in technology compared to rivals.

Maserati is saving most of the details until the car’s debut, though we know that exterior items like the headlights, grille, and fascias have all been tweaked. The changes not only enhance the look of the vehicle, but according to Maserati also improve aerodynamic efficiency.

Specific tweaks include the more rigid grille that resembles the design on the latest Quattroporte and GranTurismo models, plus the new rear fascia with a body-colored diffuser insert. Maserati is also introducing its new GranLusso and GranSport trims for the Ghibli, replacing the current model’s Luxury and Sport trims, respectively. Each brings its own series of design elements, inside and out.

In the tech department, the internals of the headlights are new and feature full LEDs for the first time. And in markets where the technology is allowed, the headlights also feature Matrix LED technology that allows you to drive with your high beams permanently on. A camera detects other cars and automatically blocks part of the light beam to prevent dazzling the drivers.

Also added to the latest Ghibli are new electronic driver aids. Maserati says the driver aids will allow self-driving capability though doesn’t go into detail.

Note, Maserati updated the Ghibli’s infotainment system for 2017. The center of the dash was redesigned to accommodate Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ ubiquitous 8.4-inch touchscreen display, and a new rotary dial controller was added to the center console.

Performance numbers for the Ghibli’s 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 are likely to remain unchanged. Currently, the base Ghibli delivers 345 horsepower, accelerates to 60 mph in 5.5 seconds and tops out at 163 mph. The sportier Ghibli S has 404 hp, accelerates to 60 mph in 4.9 seconds and reaches a top speed of 177 mph. The Ghibli S is also available with all-wheel drive, helping its 0-60 mph time drop to 4.7 seconds. Top speed for this configuration is 176 mph.

The mid-size Italian sport sedan hasn’t had an easy time since its 2014 debut. Maserati was forced to curb production a year after the car went on sale due to cooling demand. With these updates, things may take a turn for the better, though potential rivals like the BMW 5-Series and Mercedes-Benz E-Class have just been redesigned, and there are also redesigned versions of the Audi A6 and A7 just around the corner.