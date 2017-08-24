2019 Lexus RX spy shots

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Lexus is working on some subtle updates for its top-selling RX.

The updated model is expected on sale in 2018, as a 2019 model. And arriving alongside it will be a stretched RX L with seven seats split over three rows.

The current generation of the mid-size RX was only introduced for 2016 so Lexus isn’t likely to introduce too many changes with this update. From the spy shots we can only spot a tiny bit of camouflage gear on the taillights, suggesting some revisions here.

Lexus RX with third-row seats spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

It’s not clear what else Lexus has in store for its updated RX. One possibility is a new powertrain option to complement the RX 350 and RX 450h options we already get here.

The most likely option would be Lexus adding an RX 300 equipped with the same 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 fitted to the NX 300. The engine is good for 235 horsepower. The current RX 350 sports a 300-hp 3.5-liter V-6, while the current RX 450h comes with a V-6-based hybrid setup good for 308 hp.

Though it’s yet to be confirmed, we hear Lexus will unveil the updated RX in 3-row RX L guise late this year.

