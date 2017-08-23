Cadillac celebrates 115th birthday with 2018 CTS-V Glacier Metallic Edition

Aug 23, 2017

2018 Cadillac CTS-V Glacier Metallic Edition

Cadillac is throwing itself a bit of a birthday party, except the presents are for anyone but the brand. Instead, to celebrate Cadillac's 115th birthday, General Motors' luxury marque has revealed the 2018 Cadillac CTS-V Glacier Metallic Edition.

While the name lends itself to just a one-off exterior hue, there's much more to it. Aside from a Glacier Metallic exterior color, Cadillac has outfitted the special CTS-V with forged 19-inch alloy wheels with a polished finish and Midnight Silver-painted pockets. Dark red brake calipers offset the subdued exterior colors and Cadillac has included the Carbon Fiber package as standard equipment for a little extra pizazz. That package includes carbon fiber pieces for the hood vent, front splitter, rear spoiler, and rear diffuser. The exterior also gets a sunroof and illuminated door handles.

Inside, the 2018 Cadillac CTS-V Glacier Metallic Edition sports Jet Black Recaro racing seats, and the car's optional Luxury package is fitted as standard equipment. Features of the Luxury package consist of tri-zone climate control, a power rear and manual rear side window sunshades, a split-folding rear seat with armrests, a 110-volt AC outlet, a heated rear seat, and Cadillac's rear camera mirror. Additionally, Cadillac's Performance Data Recorder system is ready to provide video evidence of the driver's hottest laps around a circuit.

Power remains the same as any other third-generation CTS-V. That's fine because the CTS-V has a whopping 640 horsepower and 630 pound-feet of torque to dispatch quarter miles and track-day straightaways. 

Like other CTS-Vs, buyers also get tuition and accommodations at the two-day Cadillac V-Performance Academy at Spring Mountain Motorsports Ranch in Pahrump, Nevada.

Although the MSRP may seem eye-watering, it's not a bad value considering the oodles of optional equipment that comes standard with the special edition. The 2018 Cadillac CTS-V Glacier Metallic Edition will arrive at dealerships in September with a $103,885 MSRP, including destination. The gas-guzzler tax adds another $1,000.

That price is pretty much in line with what a similarly optioned CTS-V would cost, but this one does have the advantage of being a limited-edition model. Cadillac will build just 115 of these special sport sedans and 105 of them will be available immediately through dealers. 

