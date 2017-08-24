Carroll Shelby's 1964 Cobra Daytona Coupe is headed back to production

Aug 24, 2017
Follow Jeff

1964 Shelby Cobra 427 Daytona Coupe goes back into production

Carroll Shelby was always thinking about bigger engines, more power, and faster machines. He turned the AC Ace into the Shelby Cobra. He turned the Ford Mustang into the Shelby GT350. Eventually he turned a gorgeously sculpted coupe into a Le Mans-winning masterpiece. That car was the Shelby Daytona Coupe, and there was a version Carroll wanted to make that would've been even more insane than the six he built.

The automaker is calling it Shelby's "secret weapon." Shelby planned to unveil a revised Daytona that was going to show up to the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1964 and kick the collective behinds of the rest of the motorsport world. The chassis was lengthened a bit to replace the 289 cubic-inch racing engine with a much larger 427 cubic-inch mill.

This was related to the monster motors that Ford-backed NASCAR teams were running. In the Daytona Coupe, test driver Bob Bondurant said the car was a torque monster that should easily clear 200 mph at Le Mans.

Unfortunately, the car was in a trailer on its way to Le Mans when the truck towing it crashed. It never raced, and it was returned to its normal 289 cubic-inch trim.

Now the secret weapon is getting a reboot. Shelby American is going to produce six examples, and these all-aluminum cars will be on sale with that massive 427 sitting up front. The new owners can paint the aluminum bodies however they'd like or leave them naked like the car you see here.

These are continuation cars which will wear real Shelby VINs. They surely won't be cheap, but the limited nature of Shelby Daytona Coupes in the world means that they will be worth every penny.

HI-RES GALLERY: 1964 Shelby Cobra 427 Daytona Coupe goes back into production
Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Carroll Shelby's 1964 Cobra Daytona Coupe is headed back to production Carroll Shelby's 1964 Cobra Daytona Coupe is headed back to production
2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio will cost more, but also have more 2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio will cost more, but also have more
2019 Mercedes-AMG C63 spy shots 2019 Mercedes-AMG C63 spy shots
2020 BMW M8 Convertible spy shots 2020 BMW M8 Convertible spy shots
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.