Jesse from "The Fast and the Furious" lives a quarter mile at a time in a Nissan GT-R





A lot has changed since 2001, the year the original "The Fast and the Furious" opened in movie theaters. The DVD players the film's protagonists sought out aren't really hot items anymore and the Nissan GT-R has finally come to America. Jesse, one of the first film's staple characters, finally got to experience what the Nissan GT-R is all about these days.

Recall that Jesse, Chad Lindberg in real life, recently was invited to Quebec, Canada, to take part in the unveiling of a carefully replicated version of his Volkswagen Jetta from the first "Fast and Furious" film. Now, with this latest video, we know he was invited to an annual Paul Walker memorial event in Canada, which included no-prep drag racing at an undisclosed track. It's here where Lindberg gets a taste of Godzilla.

With YouTuber ThatDudeInBlue behind the wheel, Lindberg hops into the passenger seat of an R35 GT-R for a couple of runs down the dragstrip. From the looks of it, we'd say he thoroughly enjoyed his time. All-wheel drive and a potent 3.8-liter twin-turbo V-6 help the 2017 Nissan GT-R Nismo hook and propel the YouTuber and "Fast and Furious" star forward. Smiles ensue. Thankfully, pink slips weren't up for grabs here and nobody owes Johnny Tran a car.

As we saw in Lindberg's first appearance with his Volkswagen Jetta, he truly seems to embody Jesse's character as a chilled-out type of guy with a penchant for fast cars. Maybe there truly is something about engines that calms him down. Ultimately, he seems utterly grateful fans still care about a humble film that revolved around street racing from 16 years ago.