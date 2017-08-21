VW brings back the bus, Pebble Beach, 2018 Porsche Cayenne: Car News Headlines

Aug 21, 2017
Volkswagen ID Buzz at Pebble

Volkswagen ID Buzz at Pebble

Volkswagen has announced plans to bring back the bus, albeit with electric power. Previewed by the ID Buzz concept, the new bus is set to be part of the German automaker's family of electric cars. Expect a driving range of over 200 miles when the bus hits dealers in 2022.

Monterey Car week consumed headlines over the past week, and there's a reason: it was, as always, spectacular. From the bevy of Ferraris to the fuschia McLaren 720S by the MSO division of the British automaker, Pebble Beach didn't disappoint.

The latest reports have the new 2018 Porsche Cayenne debuting on August 29. Set to ride on Volkswagen's MLB platform, the new Cayenne will share its bones with the latest Audi Q7, Bentley Bentayga, and Audi Q5. Expect the new Cayenne to be more efficient and performance-oriented than ever with a bevy of powertrains.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

New VW bus is coming; cargo van, hatchback also due by 2022

Someone asked for a fuchsia McLaren 720S, so the brand made it

2018 Porsche Cayenne reveal slated for August 29?

Great Ferraris from The Quail

Trump administration scraps infrastructure advisory council

Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet concept: Does this hood make me look expensive?

It's now a little easier to find used Teslas

McLaren thinks it's the only "authentic sports car setup" on the market

Volkswagen ID Buzz drive: electric VW bus offers unique EV concept

"Godfather" of the Ford GT and Jeep Cherokee XJ dies at 92

Is this the country's first Chevrolet Bolt EV police car?

Acura ARX-05 prototype race car bows at The Quail

