Great Ferraris from The Quail





The Monterey Car Week is an orgiastic feast of the eyes for any car fan. It's an exclusive week-long celebration of the automobile, with events seemingly trying to upstage each other in terms of exclusivity and cachet.

Aside from the actual Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance itself, where the Best of Show is crowned and dollars are sure to follow, the place to see and the place to be seen is the annual The Quail, a Motorsports Gathering.

Held on the golf course at The Quail Lodge and Golf Club in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California, "The Quail," as it is called, is part party, part art exhibit. Tickets cost $600 each, but at least that gets you some good food and champagne, too. Each year, the best of the best classic cars come out for the event, and the luxury automakers make sure to show up as well, probably as a means to reach out to their well-healed and very enthusiastic customer base. And just in case the beautiful cars get people thinking about buying their own, The Quail is held in conjunction with a Bonhams MotorCar Auction.

Every year, The Quail has several theme categories. One such theme this year was "The Great Ferraris." That's sure to attract cars worth seven or even eight figures to sit on the lawn and draw the admiration of a car-loving crowd.

While the class didn't have a lot of cars, that's probably the way The Quail likes it. This is an exclusive event, after all, and to qualify for The Quail your car probably has to win at one or more cars shows across the country. Not just any car has a right to sit on the lawn with some all-time greats, even if it is a Ferrari. The entries included everything from a 1959 Ferrari GT Interim to a 1984 Ferrari Boxer, with plenty of emphasis on the absolutely stunning cars of the 1960s.

Take a look for yourself at the cars that were on display in the Great Ferraris theme category by clicking through the gallery above and pick your favorite. I'm partial to the 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO California Spyder SWB. How about you?

