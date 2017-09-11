The McLaren F1 was almost all Formula 1 technology





It's hard to believe it's been a quarter of a century since the McLaren F1 took the world by storm.

The now-legendary F1 has been heralded by car enthusiasts of multiple generations thanks to its world-record setting top-speed run and cutting-edge technology. Mind you, this car was built long before hybrids were a thing and compact disc sales were hot.

What was the secret sauce? The special ingredient? The edge that gave the McLaren F1 the chops to become one of the world's best even today? It's simple, per the F1's chief designer, Gordon Murray: it was simply Formula 1 technology applied to a road car. The monocoque and body were identical to the era's F1 racecars.

When Murray was brought on to develop and design what would become the F1, he drove every single supercar on the market at the time. After collecting his thoughts, he knew the F1 needed to overcome everything that was wrong with supercars, which included pedal offsets. Thus, the center-seating position was born, which also happened to pay homage to the F1's motorsport inspiration.

Of course, all of this sounds relatively simple coming from Murray. He's been responsible for some of the industry's most radical designs and engineering. We can see Murray's most recent work in the new TVR Griffith sports car. It has Murray's handprints all over it and we can't wait to take it for a spin.