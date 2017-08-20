Report: McLaren working on all-electric supercar





McLaren P1 Enlarge Photo

An inside source says that McLaren is embracing electric powertrains by developing an all-electric supercar that will arrive after the marque's F1 successor, the codenamed BP23.

Autocar reports the electric supercar was initially meant to be a development mule for future McLaren technology but a well-placed source has confirmed a production model is a part of the company's plans. McLaren will reportedly build five units of the unnamed electric supercar and ask some of its favored customers to drive them as part of the extensive development process.

Part of McLaren's development process has stemmed from experience with the P1, itself a plug-in hybrid. Additionally, McLaren has supplied powertrains for Formula E cars. Both of these factors have had tremendous sway in the production electric supercar.

Ahead of the electric supercar, McLaren will introduce hybrid variants to its Super and Sports series cars as the current cars round out the end of their life cycles, per the source. Previously, McLaren CEO Mike Flewitt commented on hybrid power in future cars and it's rumored this hybrid system will use a turbocharged V-6 engine.

“For us, it’s all about the attributes,” he said. “If we can get the performance, then it doesn’t matter if it’s 12 or 10 or eight or six," Flewitt said in the past.

The BP23 is also expected to utilize a hybrid system, but it will be paired with a 4.0-liter V-8 engine. According to McLaren, power and speed figures will top every other production McLaren ever made—including the P1.