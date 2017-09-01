Patrick Long piloting a 1968 Porsche 911 T/R at Laguna Seca is vintage racing magic

Follow Jeff Add to circle



Are you ready for 13 minutes of Patrick Long flogging an old Porsche 911? You should be because it's wonderful and the man knows what he's doing in the car. The particular car in question is a 1968 Porsche 911 T/R and Long is beating on it at Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca at the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion during the 2017 Monterey Car Week just a couple weeks ago.

The sound, as you might imagine is a pure symphony of flat-6 wonder. The video comes courtesy of Racer magazine.

Porsche crafted the T/R cars in 1968, and intended to offer them as factory race cars for customers looking to get down and dirty. Starting with the lower-spec 911 T, Porsche added race or rally parts depending on what you were looking for, and you could even mix in a combination of the two.

Porsche offered a choice between a pair of engines on the T/R. Customers could shove the 911 S engine in the back, which was rated to produce between 160 and 180 horsepower, depending on how you spec'd it. Alternatively, a twin-plug engine was made available that utilized more race-specific parts and produced 230 horsepower.

How many of these were hammered out? Porsche built just 35 copies, and they all kicked butt in a wide range of races all over the world. This one is kicking butt on every other vintage racer out on the track, which is exactly where it wants to be.

