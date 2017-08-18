McLaren thinks it's the only "authentic sports car setup" on the market

Follow Jeff Add to circle



2018 McLaren 570S Spider Enlarge Photo

McLaren is on a bit of a roll lately, at least on the road car side of things. The British automaker is cranking out some truly fantastic machines and it's offering a number of them at a price far below what one might expect. Now, that's not to say they're cheap but for folks considering a top-spec Audi R8 or Porsche 911 Turbo S, they can now also look at a McLaren from the Sport Series. In fact, McLaren believes that anyone seeking the true sports car experience need look no further.

Speaking to CarAdvice, McLaren Chief Engineer for the Sports Series Paul Burnham stated that "At McLaren, we like to think we've got the only authentic sport car setup in the market." What that basically means is that your Porsche 911, your Audi R8, or your Lamborghini Huracan can't hold a candle to the sports car experience provided by McLaren's offerings.

Those are fighting words, to be sure.

Now to McLaren's credit, it is offering massively potent cars that come complete with carbon-fiber tubs, hydraulic power steering, and setups that would work quite well at any circuit in the world. Still, fans of other makes might argue that they've got plenty of sporting options to choose from that don't bleed McLaren orange under the skin.

No matter what side of the fence you fall on in this discussion, we're hopeful that it serves to rile up other sports car manufacturers. There are tremendous options in this segment at nearly every price point in the market. From the Subaru BRZ and Mazda MX-5 on up to McLaren's own super cars, there's a sports car out there for everyone.

And that's a wonderful thing.

