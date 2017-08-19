2019 Audi e-tron, Pagani Huayra BC, BMW Concept Z4: This Week's Top Photos

Follow Joel Add to circle



2019 Audi e-tron Quattro electric spy shots - Images via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

We spotted the 2019 Audi e-tron quattro in prototype form testing on public roads. With a fast roofline, wide stance, and mid-size proportions, the e-tron quattro looks similar to the concept shown in Frankfurt.

Panda Bugatti Chiron Enlarge Photo

A Bugatti Chiron named "Panda" has been delivered to its owner in Saudi Arabia. The logic behind the car's name is pretty obvious to anyone that sees it.

1990 Ferrari F40 for sale by Bonhams Enlarge Photo

The iconic Ferrari F40 is back in the spotlight this week as two stunning examples head to the auction block in search of new homes.

McLaren 570S push car by Step2 Enlarge Photo

There's now a McLaren 570S just for kids, although it's down a bit on horsepower compared to the adult version. Step2 worked with the British automaker to ensure the design is authentic.

BMW Z4 Concept Enlarge Photo

BMW took the wraps off its Concept Z4 at Pebble Beach. Set to preview the next-generation Z4 sports car, the concept features a wedge shape with classic rear-wheel drive proportions. Expect the production car to debut sometime next year.

Pagani Huayra BC - Photo: Richard Thomas, Phase One Enlarge Photo

Photographing a $2.5 million Pagani Huayra BC is a tall order, and one photographer accepted the challenge with a $50,000 camera setup. The photos speak for themselves.