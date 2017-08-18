2018 Ford F-150, BMW Concept Z4, 2019 Audi e-tron: The Week In Reverse

Follow Joel Add to circle



2019 Audi e-tron Quattro electric spy shots - Images via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

We slid behind the wheel of the refreshed 2018 Ford F-150; BMW revealed the Concept Z4; and we spotted the 2020 Audi e-tron quattro. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

BMW took the wraps off the Concept Z4 at Pebble Beach. Foreshadowing the upcoming Z4 next year, the concept features classic rear-wheel drive proportions, a clean, minimalist interior with current technology, and one can only assume turbocharged power in production form. Look for a production debut next year.

One of the O.J. Simpson Broncos was put on "Pawn Stars" for an asking price of $1.3 million. The price, along with the truck's infamous history, was simply too much for the shop owners who decided to pass.

We slid behind the wheel of the refreshed 2018 F-150 and found it more refined than ever. Still sporting an aluminum body, a pair of turbocharged engines, and now, a 10-speed automatic transmission, the Blue Oval addressed the shortcomings of the current track and moved the bar forward.

Dodge released the Demon online configurator this week, and with it came some surprising revelations such as the sunroof costing $5,000. Then again, who needs a sunroof in their street-strip car?

We spotted the 2019 Audi e-tron quattro all-electric crossover SUV testing on public roads. Sized between the Q5 and Q7 in the lineup, the e-tron quattro features a wide stance, fast roofline, and likely over 200 miles of driving range.

Ford announced a Heritage edition of the 2018 GT. Paying respect to the 1967 Le Mans winning GT driven by A.J. Foyt and Dan Gurney, the 2018 Heritage edition sports red paint with white stripes, the number 1, and white accents.