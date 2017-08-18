Dodge Viper dead, 1965 Shelby GT350, Ferrari F40s: Car News Headlines

Follow Joel Add to circle



The Dodge Viper's death was scheduled for this month, and now the final Snake ever built has rolled off the assembly line. Finished this week in red, the final Viper was a GTS model, with a yellow ACR model rolling off the assembly line before it. FCA says it'll keep the final car for its heritage collection.

The 1965 Shelby GT350 Mustang is heading back into production, albeit in limited form. Former Shelby American team members Peter Brock, Jim Marietta, and Ted Sutton will build 36 examples of the 1965 Mustang with rehabbed bodies and a few upgrades. One of these cars reportedly will be in Monterey for car week.

The Ferrari F40 isn't exactly a common car. With just over 1,300 cars built over its lifespan, you won't see them at your local Cars & Coffee every Saturday. But of course it's car week in Monterey, and not one, but two Ferrari F40s are heading to the auction block in search of new owners.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

