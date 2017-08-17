BMW Z4 Concept, 2019 Audi e-tron, 2004 Porsche Carrera GT: Car News Headlines

Follow Joel Add to circle



2019 Audi e-tron Quattro electric spy shots - Images via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

Photos of the BMW Z4 Concept were leaked hours before the car's official debut at Pebble Beach. With traditional rear-wheel-drive sports car proportions, the Z4 Concept is a pretty thing with a clear preview of the next-generation Z4.

The 2019 Audi e-tron quattro has finally been spotted testing on public roads. Appearing to be sized between the Q5 and Q7 crossover SUVs, the e-tron quattro features a fast roofline, flat grille, and wide stance. Specs are unknown at this time, but expect more than 200 miles of range.

The Porsche Carrera GT supercar is far from new—production ended in 2007—but an example with a mere 25 miles is heading to the auction block. Estimates put the car's value somewhere between $1,100,000 and $1,250,000.

You'll find all these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

BMW Z4 Concept leaked ahead of Pebble Beach debut

2019 Audi e-tron quattro spy shots

A 2004 Porsche Carrera GT with only 25 miles heads to auction

2018 Chevrolet Tahoe drops price, loses third row

The advantages of the Mercedes-Benz 48-volt system

Here's why your next car could be made of wood

Here's how you photograph a $2.5M Pagani Huayra BC

European electric and plug-in hybrid sales for Jan-June 2017

Genesis owners can now control their cars via Google Assistant

RIP natural-gas cars, doomed by cheap gas and electric cars

Now the kids can have their own McLaren 570S