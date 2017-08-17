Lowriders to invade high-brow event in Pebble Beach





1936 Master Deluxe lowrider Enlarge Photo

Born in Southern California, lowrider culture has had a significant impact on car culture at large, though the style has never quite achieved much direct attention. Because of this, a trio of high-class lowriders is set to invade Pebble Beach this week in an effort to showcase the culture and customizing style on a different stage.

1964 Chevrolet Impala lowrider Enlarge Photo

The three lowriders, all classic Chevrolets, will be shown through a newly-founded partnership between the Petersen Automotive Museum and ClassicCars.com. The two parties also worked together to bring “The High Art of Riding Low: Ranflas, Corazón e Inspiración” exhibit to the Petersen Automotive Museum to further highlight the underground culture.

The three street-scraping Chevrolets may look out of place at a high-profile event such as Pebble Beach, but both the Petersen and ClassicCars.com view the showing as an educational experience and an effort to draw younger generations into car culture in general.

1961 Chevrolet Impala lowrider Enlarge Photo

On display will be a 1936 Chevrolet Master Deluxe "El Padrote," a candy-blue "The Only One" 1961 Chevrolet Impala, and a black "Game Changer" 1964 Chevrolet Impala, each with their own take on what it means to be a lowrider. The cars will be shown at McCall’s Motorworks Revival and The Quail: A Motorsports Gathering. For more Pebble Beach coverage, visit our dedicated hub.