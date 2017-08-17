Pennzoil exorcises the 2018 Dodge Challenger Demon in moody video





Pennzoil's thrilling, high-speed video series has gone ahead and exorcised the demon—the 2018 Dodge Challenger Demon, that is. As a follow-up to its heartfelt send off to the Dodge Viper, Pennzoil has taken on Dodge's new king. Fans of Dodge, Pennzoil, or simply really cool cinematics will not be disappointed.

The video is quite literally 2 minutes and 30 seconds of non-stop, pedal-to-the-floor action as the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is hustled around dimly lit streets and rages around corners with proper smoke shows. Pennzoil says it exorcised the demon, but we see no spirits exiting the car. What Pennzoil was actually doing was exercising the Demon the way a performance car should be, though definitely not on city streets. With the volume up, hearing the whine and roar coming from the Demon's 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi V-8 engine is probably the next best thing to actually driving the car.

For those who caught on in Pennzoil's previous video, a text message hinted the Dodge Challenger Demon would be the next star car, which ultimately led us here. Now, we have a new hint to dwell on. At the end of the video, an unknown correspondent asks our protagonist, "How are you in the Ring?" In all things related to cars, the "Ring" normally means one thing: the Nürburgring. Could Pennzoil be taking us to Germany in the future? We're ready to find out.