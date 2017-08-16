Now the kids can have their own McLaren 570S





McLaren 570S push car by Step2 Enlarge Photo

Today's kiddos have some of the coolest stuff. We wish we were able to take advantage of some of the neat toy cars on the market today. Alas, we probably won't fit into Step2 and McLaren's latest project.

Your eyes do not deceive you. This is a McLaren 570S push car and the project has the blessing of McLaren itself. The British sports car maker worked directly with Step2 to ensure the design is authentic. As a result, both companies' innovative spirit meshed into one final product that will be a delight for any child.

It's practical as well. McLaren and Step2 have included hidden storage under the seat for snacks and other items when it's time for a pit stop. Multiple cupholders are present to ensure juice boxes don't find their way to the ground and parents have a place to store their own beverages, too.

Additionally, Step2's "Whisper Wheel" engineering is said to give the McLaren 570S a smooth ride. Are we still talking about a toy or an actual car?

Unlike a real McLaren 570S, Step2's version is much more affordable. The 570S push car will launch on Amazon in September and cost $79.99 before rolling out to traditional retailers later this year. You may order it in any color you like as long as it's McLaren Ventura Orange.

