Porsche crafts special badges for the 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series

When you're going to build a car and call it "Exclusive," you're going to need to make it stand out from the other models in your lineup. Porsche is doing this with its new 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series on sale this year. Limited to just 500 units, the mighty machine takes the Porsche 911 Turbo S formula and turns up the heat. The automaker is also using this car as a means to highlight its Exclusive Manufaktur program.

One of the many special touches that the limited-run 911 Turbo S will receive is a set of Exclusive Series badges. They're as advertised: exclusive. At least, that's what the script reads on the metal and enamel pieces.

You can watch them come to life in the video above. These trim bits go from stamped metal pieces that are then buffed and polished before being inspected and then turned over for the enamel finish. It's a nice touch that the folks buying the Exclusive Series cars are sure to appreciate.

We're sure they're going to appreciate the 3.8-liter engine a bit more though. It's making 607 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque, and it will run from 0-60 miles per hour in an eye-watering 2.8 seconds. That's extremely quick, while the cars 205 mph top speed is exceptionally fast. If you're fortunate enough to get your hands on one, make sure to admire the badge work before speeding off into the sunset