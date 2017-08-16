FCA joins BMW, Mobileye, and Intel's self-driving car alliance





BMW and Intel launch first self-driving test cars Enlarge Photo

Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles has signed a memorandum of understanding to become the first automaker to join BMW, Intel, and Mobileye's alliance to develop a dedicated self-driving car platform.

Intel and BMW began work on a self-driving car platform last year and they intend to reveal a fully-autonomous vehicle in 2021. BMW and Intel see FCA as a partner to accelerate the development process. FCA also brings plenty of experience in the North American market and significant sales volume.

The deal also allows engineers to work on the project outside of Germany. FCA has engineers in the U.S. and Italy, among other locales.

"“In order to advance autonomous driving technology, it is vital to form partnerships among automakers, technology providers and suppliers," said FCA CEO Sergio Marchionne. "Joining this cooperation will enable FCA to directly benefit from the synergies and economies of scale that are possible when companies come together with a common vision and objective."

The self-driving car platform will be based on scalable engineering and all parties involved plan to offer the finished product to automakers around the world. It will support Level 3 (highly automated) driving capabilities, and ultimately Levels 4 and 5 (completely automated) driving.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles logo Enlarge Photo

Intel agreed to purchase Mobileye earlier this year in a $15.3 billion deal. Mobileye's original claim to fame was its EyeQ technology, which effectively allows self-driving cars to "see" the world around them. In addition, Intel purchased a 15-percent stake in digital mapping company HERE this past January. HERE is owned by Audi, Mercedes-Benz, and BMW. With the purchase, Intel also agreed to collaborate on high-definition digital maps that self-driving cars can tap into to calculate routes.

The alliance plans to deploy 40 prototype self-driving cars this year, while Mobileye continues to compile data from its 100-strong fleet of Level 4 self-driving cars.