"Fast and Furious Live," O.J.'s Bronco, BMW M8: Car News Headlines

News
Ferrari Enzo designer bringing another... Supercars
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
First Drives
Auto Shows
Spy Shots
Car Tech
2020 BMW M8 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-MedienEnlarge Photo
Because over-the-top ridiculous on-screen antics aren't enough for "Fast and Furious" fans, Vin Diesel has announced a new traveling show called "Fast and Furious Live." This extreme action show will be performed in front of live audiences and feature incredible automotive stunts. It's being compared to "Top Gear Live," and will include some of the motion picture series' most beloved cars.
The white Ford Bronco that O.J. Simpson and A.C. Cowlings used for a low-speed chase in 1994 might be the most infamous vehicle in the world. That Bronco found its way onto TV again, as the the current owner, O.J's former agent, tried to sell it on "Pawn Stars" for the price of $1.3 million. The price, not to mention the nefarious history of the vehicle itself, was enough for the shop owners to pass.
The 2020 BMW M8 has been spotted undergoing track testing on the Nürburgring. Looking like a meaner version of 8-Series prototypes we saw previously, the M8 features laser headlights, large intakes, quad-exhaust pipes, and a wide stance.
You'll find all these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
Vin Diesel announces "Fast and Furious Live" show, promises extreme action
The O.J. Bronco was for sale on "Pawn Stars," but didn't sell
2020 BMW M8 spy shots and video
Porsche settles class-action lawsuit with owners over...sunglasses?
The world's only street-legal BMW M1 Procar is coming to Pebble Beach
Gas stations aren't a model for electric-car charging: ChargePoint CEO
The Nevada Highway Patrol retires its last Ford Crown Vic
What if the EPA dialed back emissions rules, but only on trucks?
BMW teases new M5, reveal coming August 21
2017 Karma Revero: first drive of reborn luxury plug-in hybrid sedan
Late rock legend J. Geils' collection of cars and bikes to be auctioned at Pebble Beach
Email This Page