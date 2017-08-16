"Fast and Furious Live," O.J.'s Bronco, BMW M8: Car News Headlines

Follow Joel Add to circle



2020 BMW M8 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

Because over-the-top ridiculous on-screen antics aren't enough for "Fast and Furious" fans, Vin Diesel has announced a new traveling show called "Fast and Furious Live." This extreme action show will be performed in front of live audiences and feature incredible automotive stunts. It's being compared to "Top Gear Live," and will include some of the motion picture series' most beloved cars.

The white Ford Bronco that O.J. Simpson and A.C. Cowlings used for a low-speed chase in 1994 might be the most infamous vehicle in the world. That Bronco found its way onto TV again, as the the current owner, O.J's former agent, tried to sell it on "Pawn Stars" for the price of $1.3 million. The price, not to mention the nefarious history of the vehicle itself, was enough for the shop owners to pass.

The 2020 BMW M8 has been spotted undergoing track testing on the Nürburgring. Looking like a meaner version of 8-Series prototypes we saw previously, the M8 features laser headlights, large intakes, quad-exhaust pipes, and a wide stance.

You'll find all these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

