Toyota and Intel form big-data alliance for connected an autonomous cars

Aug 15, 2017

With the rise of connected and self-driving cars, a nearly unlimited amount of data is being created for companies to harness and mine. It's easier said than done, and that's precisely why Toyota and Intel have formed an alliance with a handful of other companies to create a definitive ecosystem for big data.

The data that will form the ecosystem will become even more valuable as more vehicles are equipped with active safety and self-driving technology. Besides Toyota and Intel, telecom equipment maker Ericsson, Japanese auto parts supplier Denso, and telecom firm NTT DoCoMo Inc. have all joined the newly founded consortium called Automotive Edge Computing Consortium, according to Reuters.

Toyota hopes to use the data to support emerging services, including self-driving technology, maps with real-time data, and driving assistance based on data input from the cloud.

Just how much data is expected to be created? Toyota believes data volume between vehicles and the cloud will reach 10 exabytes per month around 2025. In non-geek speak, that's 1,000,000 terabyte hard drives worth of data every single month and 10,000 times more data than what is created at present.


