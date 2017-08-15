Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Shooting Brake is a hot hatch we dig

Aug 15, 2017
Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato family

Aston Martin’s Vanquish Zagato family is about to expand with two new members, and one of them is a Shooting Brake.

We’re talking about a proper Shooting Brake here, with two doors and a tall rear hatch.

It joins a roofless Speedster in the expanded Vanquish Zagato family. Existing members include the original coupe, plus a convertible.

The Vanquish Zagato coupe was first shown, in concept firm, in early 2016. It was followed later that year by the Vanquish Zagato Volante convertible. Both these cars are being built in runs of 99 units. A further 99 Vanquish Zagato Shooting Brakes will be built, plus 28 Vanquish Zagato Speedsters.

Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Shooting Brake

Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Shooting Brake

Aston Martin says the Vanquish Zagatos are built to the same specification as the Vanquish S. That means a 5.9-liter V-12 under the hood. The engine is mated to an 8-speed automated manual transmission and delivers a peak 580 horsepower, all of which is routed to the rear wheels only.

Together with adaptive damping—honed on the Nürburgring for each model—the Vanquish Zagatos should accelerate to 60 mph in around 3.5 seconds and top out at 201 mph.

Carbon fiber is used throughout the body for each model. The cars also all feature special design touches penned by Italian design house Zagato, included the “bladed'” LED taillights and three-dimensional Zagato Z logo in the front grille and rear vents.

Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Speedster

Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Speedster

Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Speedster

Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Speedster

Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Speedster

Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Speedster

Of the four cars, the Shooting Brake is definitely the most interesting. It’s a strict 2-seater and the extended roof bears the signature Zagato double-bubble design. For the Shooting Brake, glass inlays were added to let light into the cabin. The sculptural roof culminates in a powered tailgate.

Why create a family of Zagatos? According to Aston Martin design boss Marek Reichman, some buyers loved the original coupe but wanted something different, something more extreme. And some Aston Martin die-hards have requested one of each type. Sadly, most of the cars are already accounted for, Aston Martin has confirmed.

The complete Vanquish Zagato family will be presented this week during 2017 Monterey Car Week in California. For more coverage on the event, head to our dedicated hub.

