Italy’s ATS finally ready to show GT supercar

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Teaser for ATS GT debuting at 2017 Salon Privé Concours Enlarge Photo

In 2012, Italian sports car brand Automobili Turismo e Sport was revived after a 50-year hiatus by Daniele Maritan and a highly dedicated team of engineers.

The company initially dabbled in lightweight track cars as well as a retro speedster, but the long-term goal was always to build a successor to the Ferrari-rivaling 2500 GT of the 1960s, the “2500” signifying the car’s 2.5-liter, mid-mounted V-8.

ATS has teased us in recent years with computer-generated drawings of its modern GT, but now the company is finally ready to show us the car. It will make its world debut on August 31 at the 2017 Salon Privé Concours d’Elegance in the United Kingdom, alongside an original 2500 GT.

Automobili Turismo e Sport 2500 GT Enlarge Photo

Just 12 special launch versions of the GT will be built to signify the 12 original 2500 GTs built. The work will be handled at ATS’ modern facility in Borgomanero, Italy, located between the industrial hubs of Milan and Turin.

Each GT will feature carbon fiber for both the chassis and body, something the modern Ferrari can only match with special series models like the LaFerrari. Power will come from a twin-turbocharged V-8 that will be mounted behind the cabin and paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission diverting drive to the rear wheels.

“We use words such as challenge, adventure, beauty and passion to represent the values that were shared among all the founders of ATS in 1962,” Maritan said in a statement. “Today we find the same values in the talented people bringing back this historically important brand.”